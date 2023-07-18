Biden administration to host state leaders Wednesday for summit on making child care more affordable

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s administration is hosting state legislators from 41 states to the White House on Wednesday for discussions on how legislatures can make child care more affordable for families, the White House said.

The meeting includes New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and 90 lawmakers from across the country to share legislative ideas and strategies for bringing down costs for parents and supporting child care providers. First lady Jill Biden will deliver closing remarks at the meeting, which will be convened by Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Tom Perez, the director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The summit follows similar meetings on subjects like abortion and healthcare, where Biden has faced roadblocks in passing his agenda in Congress but is seeking to support changes at the state and local level ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.
1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
An autopsy revealed 2-year-old Panache Petry died from COVID-19 and another respiratory...
‘They killed my baby’: Texas mother speaks after son dies in protective custody

Latest News

The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three...
Coast Guard seizes more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies