Election packets available for citizens wanting to run for College Station school board

The first day to file for the election is Monday July 24
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone interested in running for the College Station ISD Board of Trustees can now pick up an election packet at the CSISD Administration Building.

Positions six and seven are up for election. Those spots are currently held by Thomas Hall and Geralyn Nolan, respectively.

The first day to file for the election is Monday, July 24, and the filing deadline is Monday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

The election will be on Nov. 7.

The CSISD Administration Building is located at 1812 Welsh Ave. CSISD summer office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Regular office hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, resume Monday, July 24.

More election information can be found online at csisd.org.

