Enjoy some creativity out of the heat at Pinspiration

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ginna Schoppe, owner of Pinspiration College Station says they are busy keeping their customers out of the heat this summer.

There are so many activities that kids and adults can be a part of and all can be enjoyed in a nice, cool environment.

Kids have the opportunity to keep learning before school starts by joining Code Ninjas at the S.T.E.A.M. Creativity Summer Camp taking place July 31 - Aug. 7.

“So code ninjas, they they do a lot of the coding on your computers and stuff, you know, like programming, and working with Legos,” said Schoppe. “But what we want to do is bring art into that so I have my employee Marta teaching the art classes. And there they can create their characters and then go to code ninja and actually be able to interact with them.”

Another camp is the Great Outdoors Creativity Summer Camp.

And as we get closer to the school year, Schoppe says Pinspiration is getting closer to approaching a milestone.

“Then we start going into fall with our one year anniversary coming up in October.”

Schoppe says there will be several fall events to plan for.

“We’ve got our Boo Bash coming up in October. So we’ve got a lot more planning to do to finish our year.”

If you would like to find a class, book a project or splatter room session visit their website.

