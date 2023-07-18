Family asking for help after two work vans go up in flames in College Station

Lost in the fire were tools, equipment, documents, money, and wallets.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An area family is asking for assistance after a fire destroyed two work vans Monday in College Station.

The fire happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Highway 6 and Harvey Road and sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky in the middle of the afternoon.

According to the family who owns the vans, the motor of one caught fire, and then the flames spread to the second van parked next to it.

The family says there were tools, equipment, documents, money, and wallets inside that were lost in the fire, and the van wasn’t insured because it had just been purchased.

More information on how you can help can be found here.

