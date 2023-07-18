Get your groove on at the Peace, Love and Giving Gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is celebrating 60 years of service in the Brazos Valley with a huge party!

The Peace, Love, and Giving Gala is happening on Saturday, August 12 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.

“If you are interested in dancing under a canopy of sunflowers and having your picture taken in a Camaro Convertible, we have those things for you. It’s going to be a groovy evening. We encourage you to come wearing your 60s best,” Gala Committee Chairman Marci Kuver said.

Run, don’t walk to get your table packages and individual tickets for this event!

The deadline to purchase has been extended, but only until July 28.

You can also expect delicious food from Global Events Catering, perfect cocktails from Cocktails4U and a “Good Vibes” raffle and live auction.

The big raffle item is an Icelandic trip of a lifetime for you and 7 of your closest friends.

You can buy in with 1 ticket for $100 or 6 tickets for $500.

You can purchase your Groovy Iceland Raffle Tickets here. (You do not have to be present at the Gala to win this prize.)

“I can’t wait to see the community come out, have fun, and support an organization like Twin City Mission that doesn’t ask for very much. This is a one time event. It really is a special occasion,” Kuver said.

