HEB, Brazos Valley Food Bank, team up to fight hunger in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank partnered with HEB for a Summer of Sharing Event Monday.

The event brought out hundreds to the Brazos Center.

HEBs in San Antonio do this event every year, but this is the first time the event has come to our area.

Families with school-aged children were invited to go through the line and pick up school supplies, nonperishable food and a hot meal.

“It’s incredibly important. Think about right now when a large part of our population is gone so there are less food drives, overall less donations coming in, so our retail partner HEB is stepping in and putting some extra food into hands in our community,” the Brazos Valley Food Bank said. “It’s a year-round need. Hunger doesn’t wait, it doesn’t take the summer off, so they are partnering with us to make sure we can get some meals out there.”

The goal was to serve 1,000 families today.

