Kid to Kid takes the stress out of back to school shopping

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sara O’Bannon with Kid to Kid says the store should be at the top of your list when it comes to back to school shopping.

They have a wide variety of uniforms, jeans, tops, and backpacks for kids of all ages and sizes.

“We have backpacks, lunch kits and the list goes on. We have a ton of stuff,” said O’Bannon. “We have items that are gently used as well as new, so we have items that are new with the tag that you can come get at a fraction of that big box store price.”

Denim can be so expensive, Kid to kid has a selection of name brand denim like BKE jeans. Some are sold at the retail stores for $70, at Kid to Kid you will find them for less than $20.

If you happen to stop by, keep an eye out for other name brand items like Eleanor Rose, Old Navy, and French Toast.

O’Bannon shared what some of her favorite finds have been so far.

“I’d be looking for jeans. That’s really what we’ve been focused on, putting out jeans for the kids because those are the more expensive items that you can find here for a lot less and you can get name brand as well.”

Kid to Kid will also be offering a tax free discount and 10% off clothes and shoes from August 11th-13th.

