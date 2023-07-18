New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A newly constructed barn sits on a hill overlooking Highway 21 between College Station and Austin. This barn is not ordinary, as it sports a painted “Howdy!” for all who pass on the highway to see.

Most recognizable of all is the barn color: Aggie maroon.

Barn owners Betsy ‘72 and Bob ‘70 Carpenter inherited the Highway 21 property from Betsy’s mother in January 2023, plans soon arose to transform it into a place to honor their Aggie heritage and “for the enjoyment of [their] family and friends.” The property – named the Kauffman Owens (KO) Ranch after Betsy’s parents – is south of Highway 21 between Paige and Manheim.

To read more of this story shared by Kyle Heise at The Association of Former Students, click here.

Related story: Learn the history of Highway 6′s Aggie Barn at tx.ag/SwinneaAggieBarn.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.