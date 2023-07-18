New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station

A newly constructed barn sits on a hill overlooking Highway 21 between College Station and Austin.
The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige and Manheim.(Photo by Kyle Heise/The Association of Former Students '25 shared with permission)
By Kyle Heise
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A newly constructed barn sits on a hill overlooking Highway 21 between College Station and Austin. This barn is not ordinary, as it sports a painted “Howdy!” for all who pass on the highway to see.

Most recognizable of all is the barn color: Aggie maroon.

Barn owners Betsy ‘72 and Bob ‘70 Carpenter inherited the Highway 21 property from Betsy’s mother in January 2023, plans soon arose to transform it into a place to honor their Aggie heritage and “for the enjoyment of [their] family and friends.” The property – named the Kauffman Owens (KO) Ranch after Betsy’s parents – is south of Highway 21 between Paige and Manheim.

To read more of this story shared by Kyle Heise at The Association of Former Students, click here.

