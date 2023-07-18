SEC Media Days: Georgia fighting complacency as it looks to three-peat

Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Day two of SEC Media Days in Nashville was underway with Vanderbilt, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Georgia taking the podium.

The Georgia Bulldogs come into the season entering year eight under head coach Kirby Smart, making him the third longest-tenured coach in the league at his current school. Smart has taken the college football world by storm, winning the past two national championships. Even with their dominance, the Bulldogs seem to keep an underdog mentality. They’re trying to avoid complacency as Georgia will be going for a three-peat this year.

“We want people that are intrinsically motivated,” Smart said. “They come from inside out and they want to be great. Now, do we have all players like that? No. We’re trying to move our needle to get the majority that way so that we can stomp out that complacency. We just want to be as dominant and as good as we can be, and that starts with competing against each other,” Smart added.

“The mentality for this year is better never rests,” explained defensive back Kamari Lassiter. “We’re trying to eat off the floor. We’re not trying to be complacent this year. We’re trying to uphold our standard and keeping the main thing the main thing,” Lassiter added.

If Georgia were to win a third national championship this year, they’d be the first college football program to three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-1936.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.
1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
An autopsy revealed 2-year-old Panache Petry died from COVID-19 and another respiratory...
‘They killed my baby’: Texas mother speaks after son dies in protective custody

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Voices for Children to hold pickleball tournament
Explore history, art on Brazos Valley Museum Trail