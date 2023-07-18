SEC Media Days: Georgia fighting complacency as it looks to three-peat

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Day two of SEC Media Days in Nashville was underway with Vanderbilt, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Georgia taking the podium.

The Georgia Bulldogs come into the season entering year eight under head coach Kirby Smart, making him the third longest-tenured coach in the league at his current school. Smart has taken the college football world by storm, winning the past two national championships. Even with their dominance, the Bulldogs seem to keep an underdog mentality. They’re trying to avoid complacency as Georgia will be going for a three-peat this year.

“We want people that are intrinsically motivated,” Smart said. “They come from inside out and they want to be great. Now, do we have all players like that? No. We’re trying to move our needle to get the majority that way so that we can stomp out that complacency. We just want to be as dominant and as good as we can be, and that starts with competing against each other,” Smart added.

“The mentality for this year is better never rests,” explained defensive back Kamari Lassiter. “We’re trying to eat off the floor. We’re not trying to be complacent this year. We’re trying to uphold our standard and keeping the main thing the main thing,” Lassiter added.

If Georgia were to win a third national championship this year, they’d be the first college football program to three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-1936.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.