SEC Media Days: Hugh Freeze era begins at Auburn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - SEC Media Days rolls on in Nashville.

Four schools went on Tuesday including Auburn and Mississippi State which have new coaches leading the teams.

Hugh Freeze is no stranger to the SEC. In his 12 years of head coaching he spent five of them at Ole Miss.

He comes to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty where his program appeared in four bowl games.

Auburn finished last season with a 2-6 conference record and tied with A&M for last place in the SEC West.

The Tigers don’t only have a new coach, but they have more than 40 new faces on the roster.

“The fact that we have 42 new players and I don’t know all their names yet.. that’s the way I feel.. I do,” Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze said. “That might be my greatest challenge faster than turning around the others.. is because there is so much new to this.”

Hugh Freeze: "I thought the fans were incredibly kind... which I thought was weird for the SEC."



Auburn's new head coach on playing at Kyle Field. #GigEm #SECMD23 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) July 18, 2023

In four seasons, Auburn players have had three head coaches and two interim head coaches. They’re ready for the stability that Coach Freeze can provide.

“We are not looking ahead of looking behind,” Auburn’s Luke Deal said. “We are focused on that team meeting, that lift that run, whatever it may be and I think that’s something Coach Freeze has brought and that’s something as leaders we have kind of established.”

“Firstly, what drew me to Auburn was who Coach Freeze is,” Auburn’s Elijah McAllister said who transferred from Vanderbilt. (And) how he connected with me and the opportunity to lead and to play.”

“He’s done a really good job focusing on the details and being grateful and thankful that we have the opportunity to go out there and play every day,” Auburn’s Kam Stutts said. “That’s been one of his messages, and I’ve enjoyed it a lot.

“The passion that the Auburn people have for this program and their hunger to see it return is evident everywhere you go,” Freeze said. “The Auburn people are showing their support for this program and what they believe it can be, so it’s been really welcoming.”

A&M welcomes Auburn to Kyle Field to open SEC play on September 23th.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky are up next on Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

