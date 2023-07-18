SEC Media Days: Mississippi State moving from Leach to Arnett

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - If any coach would enjoy himself at SEC Media Days in Nashville and have all sorts of opinions on everything from the country music scene to the history of the necktie, it would be the late great Mike Leach.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed college football’s loss to open up Media Days.

“Last year in Atlanta, one of my backstage conversations was about the uselessness of neckties,” Sankey recalled. “It was a conversation that went much longer than I anticipated and ended in the rhetorical question of why neckties survived but powder wigs went away. That conversation was with Mike Leach, and today I’m without a tie just to honor Mike’s memory,” Sankey added.

“We plan on honoring Mike Leach by going out every week and winning for him. Going 1-0 every week,” Bulldog running back Jo’Quavious Marks exclaimed.

“We had a really special connection,” Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers said. “I look forward to honoring him this year just by playing hard. I hope to throw a couple of touchdowns for him and doing as he would do,” Rogers added.

It’s been different not having Leach at Media Days, and now the Bulldogs are rallying around new head coach Zach Arnett, who was Leach’s defensive coordinator.

“It’s very fun playing with Coach Arnett because he has the same mindset as me,” Marks explained. “I want to win. I want to attack opponents,” Marks added.

“Having him already as a defensive coordinator, I already knew he was a hard-coaching coach, said Bulldog defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. “He was already doing that as a head coach. He shows us love. It’s really been fun being with him,” Crumedy added.

“We had a chance to win nine games for the fourth time in the last nine years as a program, and our guys just did that,” Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett stated. “They didn’t listen to the noise. They buckled down and got to work. They knew the best way to honor Coach Leach was to show up as a prepared football team ready to compete and earn a hard-fought victory, and that’s just what they did.”

“We’ve had eight months to digest everything. We know, guess what? We’re going to roll the football out there and we’re going to play football again. There’s going to be a winner and a loser. So our guys are ready to get to work and play football,” Arnett concluded.

Arnett and the Bulldogs will come to College Station to take on Texas A&M on November 11th.

