Treat of the Day: Equine Science Society Symposium

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Equine students and faculty in the Texas A&M Animal Science Department attended the Equine Science Society Symposium in June.

The faculty and students presented their latest research to 325 registrants from 10 countries.

  • Pier Semanchik (MS): 1st Place Nutrition
  • Grace Moore (MS): 2nd Place Nutrition
  • Jessica Simons (MS): 2nd Place Equine Biosciences and JEVS Publication award
  • Lauren Wesolowski (PhD): 3rd Place Exercise Science

Dr. Sarah White-Springer was also awarded the ASAS Equine Science Award and was elected to serve on the ESS Board of Directors.

