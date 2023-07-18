Treat of the Day: Equine Science Society Symposium
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Equine students and faculty in the Texas A&M Animal Science Department attended the Equine Science Society Symposium in June.
The faculty and students presented their latest research to 325 registrants from 10 countries.
- Pier Semanchik (MS): 1st Place Nutrition
- Grace Moore (MS): 2nd Place Nutrition
- Jessica Simons (MS): 2nd Place Equine Biosciences and JEVS Publication award
- Lauren Wesolowski (PhD): 3rd Place Exercise Science
Dr. Sarah White-Springer was also awarded the ASAS Equine Science Award and was elected to serve on the ESS Board of Directors.
