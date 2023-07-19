Academy Sports + Outdoors announces new location in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A new sporting goods chain is coming to Brenham.

Academy Sports + Outdoors announced their new location in Brenham Tuesday.

According to the company’s website, the new store will be at 1041 Nolan Street.

The store is expected to be more than 63,000 square feet.

If you want to get updates on the new store, you can text “Brenham” to 22369.

