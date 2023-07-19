Amp up your marketing game at professional development workshop

Learn the basics of interview preparedness for the media, and how best to tell your organization’s story in media interviews
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scott DeLucia, of WTAW radio, is ready to host the Arts Council’s “Prepared for the Media” professional development class on Thursday, July 27.

The workshop aims to teach the effectiveness of media preparedness.

“They have so many partners of different sizes. We know the large ones, but there’s some small ones out there who don’t get many opportunities to tell their story about their organization,” said DeLucia. “So the Arts Council said let’s do a good job of helping them prepare when they come to talk to you guys [media].”

DeLucia says it is imparative that the voice of the organization is able to tell their story succinctly, clearly, and in an interesting way.

“We’re going to get together and kind of share some information that might better prepare them when they come to the media,” said DeLucia.

This informational workshop is available to anyone in the community.

There’s a $10 charge and it’ll be held at the Arts Council office. It starts at noon and bring your questions, there will be a Q&A at the end.

DeLucia anticipates fundraising organizations and nonprofits will show up to better their communication skills.

“It’s really important that they get to tell their story,” said DeLucia. “They get to tell the story and make sure that people know how to get in touch with them or come to the event and it’s successful for everybody.”

Visit the Arts Council website to sign up and get more information on this event.

