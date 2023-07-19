BCS Together hosting Back to School Bash

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29.

The nonprofit takes a Christ-centered approach to serving in the foster system in the Bryan-College Station area.

Local foster, adoptive, kinship and CPS-referred biological families are welcomed to attend the gathering, which is sponsored by Jockey Being Family.

There will be food, fun, entertainment, prizes and games - plus kids will receive a free backpack with back to school necessities.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon at BCS Together, located at 3811 Old College Road in Bryan.

Anyone interested in attending can register here.

