The Bridge Ministries to give away school supplies in August

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for back to school and The Bridge Ministries is giving away school supplies to children in need.

Every year, the food pantry prepares drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies for K-12 students in our community.

This year, they have 600 backpacks to giveaway and each backpack contains 25 school items.

The Bridge Ministries will be giving away the backpacks every Thursday in August from 5 to 7 p.m. at 408 E. 24th Street in Bryan.

Recipients must bring photo ID and pick up both school supplies and food during the drive through distribution.

More information can be found at thebridgeministries.org.

