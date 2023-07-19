Bring the family to Rock n’ Roll at the last Eats & Beats concert of the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lake Walk is closing out their Eats & Beats summer concert series with some good old fashioned Rock & Roll featuring Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers.

You can bring the whole family, including your pups, to this free, outdoor event on Saturday, July 29.

Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

While you’re enjoying Eats & Beats, don’t forget to check out the fan zone, sponsored by Big Shots Aggieland, featuring lawn games, special prizes, giveaways, and more.

After the concert series concludes, save the date for the Summer Night Bazaar on Aug. 11.

Just like The Local, Night Bazaar will feature a variety of artisans, producers, and crafters from right here in the Brazos Valley.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor at the Night Bazaar, fill out this online application.

To stay up to date with Lake Walk events, check out their website here.

