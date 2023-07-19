British delegation visits Brenham during tour of Texas

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A British delegation including His Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde visited Brenham Wednesday.

It was part of the delegation’s road trip around the state that began last Thursday. The trip originally started in September 2022 but it was cut short following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The team is meeting with local businesses and leaders to highlight the close economic relationship that the U.K. has with Texas.

“The aim of this tour is to focus on cities outside the ‘Texas Triangle’ (Houston, Dallas, Austin/San Antonio). This will enable us to engage with a wide range of politically influential and economically important communities and groups. We also hope to demonstrate that the UK is a modern and dynamic partner of Texas, a leading centre of culture, music and sport and a world-class centre of innovation and science,” General Hyde said in a statement.

While in Brenham, the team stopped at Blue Bell Creameries.

Other locations on the Great British Tour of Texas included Grand Prairie, Amarillo, Lubbock and Waco.

