Bryan-College Station MPO seeking public input for highway expansion projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public input as they plan updates to its Transportation Improvement Plan and Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

These revisions align with the state’s efforts to increase funding for infrastructure projects statewide, including Highway 6 in Brazos County.

Collaborating with the Bryan-College Station MPO, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing enhancements for a 14-mile segment of SH 6, spanning from US 190/SH 21 to SH 40/William D. Fitch Parkway.

SH 6 serves as a vital commuter route for Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M University, Brazos County, and the broader region. It is part of the Texas Highway Freight Network, the Texas Highway Trunk System, and functions as a designated Hurricane Evacuation Route.

Presently, Highway 6 consists of two lanes in each direction, auxiliary lanes, limited sidewalks, and bicycle accommodations, separated by either a grassy median or concrete traffic barrier. According to plans released by TxDOT, the project entails expanding the roadway from four to six lanes, improving frontage roads, incorporating local access lanes, and constructing bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“A couple of years ago, it was a $270 million project and now it’s a $473 million project, and that’s just because we’ve done some revised estimates based on inflation,” said Dan Rudge, Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director.

Funding for the Highway 6 expansion is through a collaboration of TxDOT and local municipalities. Rudge says that securing additional funding from the state reflects the dedication of local leaders toward improving transportation and infrastructure.

“They’re recognizing that we made that commitment and so they want to back that commitment that we’ve made to make sure that the project can be delivered as designed,” said Rudge.

Public comments on the plan will be accepted until August 1.

More information on the Transportation Improvement Plan can be found here.

More information on the Metropolitan Transportation Plan can be found here.

More information on the Highway 6 expansion project from TxDOT can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.