Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed

(MGN)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan father is in custody after he was allegedly driving drunk with young children in the bed of his pickup truck.

Bryan Police say calls came in Tuesday, about a vehicle on the highway not staying in its own lane with several kids in the back.

Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37, was driving with five children riding in the bed of his pickup truck. The youngest in the truck bed was 8-years-old.

Inside the cab, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old were sitting with no seatbelt or safety seat.

He was arrested and has numerous charges including child endangerment, criminal negligence, DWI with a child, and driving without a license.

Hernandez-Diaz is being held on charges over $30,000.

A mug shot was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, will not face prosecution after being arrested for...
State Sen. Charles Schwertner’s driving while intoxicated charge dropped, attorney says

Latest News

Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
The Color Factory takes visitors on a journey through 14 interactive art exhibits that are done...
Experience art in a new way at Houston’s Color Factory
A jury has sentenced Lonnie Fields, Jr. to 40 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
State law enforcement officers stand guard as workers deploy a string of buoys to prevent...
State investigating claim that DPS troopers were told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and deny them water