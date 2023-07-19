Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan father is in custody after he was allegedly driving drunk with young children in the bed of his pickup truck.
Bryan Police say calls came in Tuesday, about a vehicle on the highway not staying in its own lane with several kids in the back.
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37, was driving with five children riding in the bed of his pickup truck. The youngest in the truck bed was 8-years-old.
Inside the cab, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old were sitting with no seatbelt or safety seat.
He was arrested and has numerous charges including child endangerment, criminal negligence, DWI with a child, and driving without a license.
Hernandez-Diaz is being held on charges over $30,000.
A mug shot was not immediately available at the time of publication.
