Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire

Investigators say the woman admitted to setting fire to her home.
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman has been arrested and charged with setting her duplex on fire last week.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 on Wilde Oak Circle near Briar Oaks Drive.

The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.

Investigators say it appears Hernandez set several fires inside the duplex and then left the scene prior to firefighters arriving.

She’s charged with arson and tampering with evidence and is now in the Brazos County Detention Center with bonds totaling $95,000.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

