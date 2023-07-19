BTU launches new text notification system to give updates on outages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities customers will now receive a text message when there is a power outage if they are enrolled in the new text messaging notification system.

BTU is now utilizing Text Power.

The service will notify customers regarding any planned or unplanned outages and important service or energy emergency alerts. It also allows customers to utilize keywords to report outages or request status updates.

Customers will automatically be enrolled in the program but may opt-out at any time.

“Those are legitimate text messages and people have the opportunity to opt out should they wish,” said Meagan Brown, BTU Public Information Officer. “We hope they don’t because it is good information. Anytime you have an outage for any of your locations, that includes if you have more than one location under our territory, you would receive a text message letting you know about that.”

Customers may need to update their mobile number with BTU if it has changed by visiting btutilities.com or calling 979-821-5700.

If you do choose to opt out but change your mind, you can text BTU to 979-821-5700 at any time to sign up.

