College Station firefighters investigating gas leak at hotel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak at a hotel on University Drive.
The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. at Comfort Suites between Spring Loop and Tarrow Street.
ATMOS is also the scene.
A spokesman for the fire department said there is a 10-inch natural gas line that is leaking and customers at the hotel are being asked to shelter-in-place.
Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.
