College Station firefighters investigating gas leak at hotel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak at a hotel on University Drive.

The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. at Comfort Suites between Spring Loop and Tarrow Street.

ATMOS is also the scene.

A spokesman for the fire department said there is a 10-inch natural gas line that is leaking and customers at the hotel are being asked to shelter-in-place.

Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

