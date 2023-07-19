College Station firefighters investigating gas leak at hotel

The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. at Comfort Suites between Spring Loop and Tarrow Street.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak at a hotel on University Drive.

The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. at Comfort Suites between Spring Loop and Tarrow Street.

ATMOS is also the scene.

A spokesman for the fire department said there is a 10-inch natural gas line that is leaking and customers at the hotel are being asked to shelter-in-place.

Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

