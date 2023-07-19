College Station ISD leaders review funding, proposals ahead of 2023-24 school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday to discuss a number of items to prepare for the new school year.

These discussions included what a bond package would look like for voters in November, what will be included in the budget for the 2023-24 school year, plus what teacher compensation could look like.

During a workshop meeting, board members got a look at what ballot language could look like for the bond package going to a vote in November. Currently, four propositions are being considered. These propositions total over $350 million and are expected to increase taxes by about $0.02.

According to the plans presented, Proposition A would include funds for facility upgrades and maintenance, bus and vehicle costs, levying tax, and multiple other needs. This would be the most expensive one, totaling almost $285 million.

Proposition B would fund technology and devices.

Proposition C would cover upgrades to football stadiums.

Proposition D would fund renovations for baseball and softball fields.

Board members discussed whether the bond language to appear on ballots should be more explanatory or condensed. There was no action taken following the discussions.

Another item of interest is the proposed budget for 2023-24. Included in the budget will be teacher pay, which was the center of the workshop conversations. Teacher pay was discussed to start from $49,000 to $51,000 for new teachers. This would be the base pay and then teachers will receive a 2% raise for returning the following school year. In this budget is also a 2% raise for administrative staff, auxiliary staff, cafeteria staff, custodians and others. The total cost for compensation, almost $3 million, also includes stipend pay.

This proposal was approved unanimously during the regular meeting.

The board also discussed a possible budget for the 2023-24 school year. Right now, CSISD is looking at a deficit budget. Leaders say since the state lowered property tax and will be making up the loss, it will be based on last year’s revenue and CSISD will receive no additional funds.

Board members expressed frustration saying College Station property values are going up and this decision by the state is causing them to lose out on additional funds. Currently, they are looking at a deficit of $1.6 million. Leaders are hoping to receive certified property values by July 25, and staff expects a completed proposed budget to be presented in August.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.