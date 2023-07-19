College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement arrested a College Station mother Wednesday after she reportedly left her 3-year-old child home alone.

Around 8 a.m. a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy found the toddler at 1201 Harvey Road. The investigation was then handed over to the College Station Police Department.

The child’s mother, Luna Conwill, who was at work, later came home and police arrested her.

She is charged with abandoning, endangering a child with intent to return and possessing marijuana.

The child was released to a family member.

