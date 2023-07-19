Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.(Photo by KBTX's Morgan Riddell)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.

This morning crews had the highway down to one lane, causing a backup between FM 3179 and Wesley Grove Road.

There was also a crash in that area Wednesday morning that caused the road to be temporarily closed.

No other details were immediately available on the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, will not face prosecution after being arrested for...
State Sen. Charles Schwertner’s driving while intoxicated charge dropped, attorney says

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
The Color Factory takes visitors on a journey through 14 interactive art exhibits that are done...
Experience art in a new way at Houston’s Color Factory