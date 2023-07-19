Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.

This morning crews had the highway down to one lane, causing a backup between FM 3179 and Wesley Grove Road.

There was also a crash in that area Wednesday morning that caused the road to be temporarily closed.

No other details were immediately available on the wreck.

