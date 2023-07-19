Experience art in a new way at Houston’s Color Factory

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a place where joy, inspiration and art collide. It’s the Color Factory in Houston, and it can be a great day trip option for those wanting to get away but still stay close to home.

The Color Factory takes visitors on a journey through 14 interactive art exhibits done by artists, creatives, vendors and community organizations.

There are three Color Factory locations; Houston, Chicago and New York. Each site offers its own unique experience.

Tina Malhotra, Color Factory’s CEO and CXO, said this is an experience for everyone, no matter their age.

“Our mission was really to inspire joy and meaningful human connection for people,” Malhotra said. “Our worlds, they start out really colorful when we’re kids with the books and clothes and toys that we play with. Then as we grow up and life gets a little more serious, color, sort of, escapes our lives and things become more neutral. We created Color Factory to bring color back into the world.”

You can get a look into the Color Factory Experience below.

RGBHTX

The “RGBHTX” exhibit was created by Carnovsky, Francesco Rugi and Silvia Quintanilla, and it’s all about “H-Town.”

Different colors wash over the room and unveil a variety of images on the wall.

The red light showcases the Houston skyline with some iconic skyscrapers, buildings and the Buffalo Bayou.

When the light changes to green, visitors see well-known Houston objects, places and foods.

Lastly, the blue light displays planets, stars, rockets, astronauts and some UFOs in honor of science and space.

Thought Bubbles

“Thought Bubbles” by Harvey & John brings the Bernoulli Principle to the forefront. The room is filled with balloons that are “magically” floating in the air.

The artists collaborated with Project Color Corps to display quotes from students that say what color means to them.

Some examples are “yellow makes me feel like a banana, red makes me feel fearless and I like Black because that’s who I am, strong and powerful.”

A Royal (Disco) Ball

“A Royal (Disco) Ball” celebrates the Texas divas in music. The room gives visitors the opportunity to listen to over two dozen female Texas musicians through silent disco headphones.

The space is painted royal purple and also includes an LED dance floor and a ceiling installation made up of over 400 disco balls.

The purple room highlights the Color Factory’s focus on color psychology and the idea that colors can affect moods and emotions. It also serves as a reminder of the women’s rights movement and equality.

To the Moon

“To the Moon” was designed in partnership with NASA to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. There are playful illustrations throughout the room and the TikTok-famous ball pit, which has 500,000 balls.

To learn more about the Color Factory and tickets, click here. It’s located at 3303 Kirby Drive in Houston.

