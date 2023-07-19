Fill in learning gaps, get ahead this school year with Sylvan Learning Center

Behind every successful kid, there is a whole team of people helping them get to where they need to be.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Behind every successful student, there’s a whole team of people who help them get where they need to be.

It’s almost time to send those kids back to the classroom, so Sylvan Learning Center is making a push for more parents to enroll their kids in tutoring services.

“You want to get ahead of the game. You really want to get them started back before school starts. Come in now. We can give them an assessment, see how they’re doing, meet with the parents, talk about goals, and get them on the right rack for the next year,” Owner, Jenny Nelson, said.

The first step to getting support from Sylvan’s education experts is through an initial assessment.

“We can do reading,. We can do math. After we give them the assessments, we meet with the parents to ask about their goals and we just make a plan for them. Every child has their own learning plan,” Nelson explained. “For example, there’s students experiencing learning gaps from Covid years. If they’re going to 4th grade, but maybe they missed something in Kindergarten and 1st, we go all the way back and we fill in the Kinder, fill in 1st, fill in 2nd and 3rd to get them to their grade level and above.”

Every student has their own, customized tutoring plan.

“There’s usually three students and a certified teacher at the table. This student will be working on math. This one’s reading and this one math, but they’re all on their own plan,” Nelson said.

“I’m passionate about children. I’m passionate about their education. If you want to help your kid, bring them here.”

Nelson says it’s better to schedule now, rather than wait until your student is falling behind.

You can call (979) 431-3981 or sign up for tutoring here.

