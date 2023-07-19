Focus at Four: FTC investigating creator of ChatGPT

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot.

The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements.

According to a recent survey by Pew Research Center, 27% of Americans say they interact with AI at least several times a day, while another 28% interact with it about once a day or several times a week.

“What the FTC is looking at is how it’s being used to train AI, and the way people are interacting with ChatGPT and its various AI platforms that can really have some broad reaching liability,” said top AI and legal expert Katie Charleston.

Charleston said people need to understand the risks when they provide information on these types of platforms.

“If data is input into a chat box for example, and that chat box is then scraped by Google, that information could be exposed,” said Charleston.

What consumers need to know about OpenAI/ChatGPT:

The model for ChatGPT is trained on created works and it is still unclear what the legal precedent may be for reuse of this content if it was made from the intellectual property of others.

There are still questions about who can copyright or claim ownership of AI-generated works, whether it’s the requester who used a tool to generate text, the creator of the tool, or someone else.

AI and machine learning can potentially compromise personal data privacy and raise concerns about data protection. Inputting sensitive client information into AI could lead to problems.

AI quite often produced incorrect or not fully accurate results.

You can watch our full interview from First News at Four in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.