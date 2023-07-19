Huntsville Police Department welcomes four new officers

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responders Salute goes out to the four newest Huntsville Police Officers.

Police Chief Darryle Slaven welcomed the new members Thursday.

Officers Vinning, Alexander, Cross and Neesham recently graduated from the Conroe Police Academy.

