Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend

By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A jury in Bryan sentenced Lonnie Fields, Jr. to 40 years in prison after finding him guilty of Family Violence Assault with a Previous Conviction.

The sentence was handed down on July 13, 2023.

Prosecutors were able to prove Fields had assaulted his girlfriend in November 2020.

The woman reached out to a friend claiming the abuse, and when College Station Police responded to Fields’ address he attempted to run, before engaging in a standoff that lasted several hours. Prosecutors said during the standoff Fields sent text messages to the victim apologizing for the assault.

At the time he had open warrants for Burglary, Assault against a different victim, and parole violations.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors told the jury Fields had previously admitted guilt to Sexual Assault of a Child. In this incident, Bryan Police tracked the defendant to a local motel after a local middle schooler was reported as a runaway by her parents. Inside police found evidence of sexual assault, drug sales, and the middle schooler with visible injuries.

Fields’ criminal history also includes prison sentences for multiple assaults against women and an assault against a sheriff’s deputy in the Brazos County Jail.

