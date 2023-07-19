Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states

FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week.(AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The In-N-Out Burger chain will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media.

In the memo announcing new guidelines for Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah workers, the fast food chain pointed to “the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

The policy, which goes into effect Aug. 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in those states, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties that require it, like painting. Employees could face disciplinary action, including being fired, if they do not comply, the memo says.

California and Oregon both have laws in place preventing employers from banning masks.

It is not the first time that the chain, based in California, has clashed with health experts over safety measures that were first put into place as deaths from COVID-19 skyrocketed during the pandemic. In October 2021, several In-N-Out locations in California faced fines or were temporarily closed because the burger chain refused to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules.

A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new guidelines are facing pushback from public health officials like infectious disease specialist Dr. Judy Stone.

“Requiring a doctor’s note is also a burden in terms of time and money. Many people don’t have a primary care physician or one who is readily available,” Stone wrote in a column for Forbes this week. “And requiring proof of a disability might be considered a violation of the Americans with Disability Act, depending on how one interprets masking as a request for accommodation.”

Stone also pointed to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which notes that 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease, increasing their risk for severe COVID-19.

In-N-Out workers in California and Oregon also have new mask guidelines set to go into effect Aug. 14, according to a separate leaked company memo. But in contrast to the other states, California and Oregon employees will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores.

Those masks must be a company-provided N-95 mask, the memo says — adding that employees who wish to wear different masks must provide “a valid medical note.”

Both memos note that policies are subject to local health regulations, and that the company will continue to evaluate accommodation for its guidelines.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, will not face prosecution after being arrested for...
State Sen. Charles Schwertner’s driving while intoxicated charge dropped, attorney says

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’
FILE - A fisherman reels in his catch as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, June 28, 2023,...
As the planet warms, scientists worry that cases of infectious diseases could spike
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers will testify to Congress as they claim ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case