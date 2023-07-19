Navasota Animal Shelter seeking volunteers for ‘Makeover Day’

Navasota Animal Shelter needs you to adopt an animal
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota’s Animal Shelter is getting a makeover Saturday, after receiving a donation from Houston Pets Alive and Best Friends.

The organization will be helping with the renovations, but the shelter is also looking for volunteers from the community to help with the animals and kennel improvements.

The shelter will need to get all of the animals out of the kennels, so volunteers will be needed to take the dogs on walks around town while the improvements are being made.

To volunteer, just show up at the shelter at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The Navasota Animal Shelter is located at 1607 Nolan St.

