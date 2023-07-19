New medians on Texas Avenue may impact BCS Christmas Parade route

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New raised medians on Texas Avenue in Bryan have not exactly been welcomed with open arms and now we’re learning the new road work could impact this year’s BCS Christmas Parade.

Organizers of the annual event shared on Facebook this week that they are having to look at how the medians will impact the route.

“Due to the recent additions of medians along Texas Avenue, there are concerns about the long-standing parade route. We are working with the cities to resolve these issues. We hope to have answers by September 1. Thanks for your patience,” the statement said.

TxDOT is managing the design and construction of the “Texas Avenue Improvement Project” in Bryan, which aims to make Texas Avenue safer for drivers between Highway 21 and University Drive.

According to information released from TxDOT in 2021, the project was funded with federal and state money made available through the Bryan/College Station MPO Transportation Improvement Program along with a $2 million contribution from the city of Bryan.

The raised median work is “Phase 2A” and it’s nearing completion.

”Phase 2B”, which will add sidewalks, shared-use paths for bicyclists and pedestrians, intersection and driveway changes, lightning improvements, landscaping, and traffic signals, was set to begin this year but TxDOT now says bidding won’t begin until 2025 and the anticipated completion date is the summer of 2027.

TxDOT says the reason for the delay is it “identified some utilities that required us to go change our right-of-way access plan.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.