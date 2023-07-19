Registration now open for The Village Summer Camp

The one week summer camp will be held at Jones Elementary from July 24-28
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Registration for the 2023 The Village Summer Camp is open now.

The one-week summer camp will be held at Jones Elementary from July 24-28 and is open to children ages 5-10 and has volunteer opportunities for kids ages 13-16.

The Village Program is a multifaceted youth and community organization with a mission to support, grow and socialize with one another.

You can learn more about The Village Summer Camp and how to register here. Early bird registration is open now through Thursday, July 20.

