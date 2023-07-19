SEC Media Days: Arkansas reflects on close loss to A&M in 2022 Southwest Classic

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Four more teams took to the podiums in Nashville on Wednesday including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

The Hog lost six games last season, and four of them were by only nine points combined.

One of those games was the Southwest Classic rivalry game at AT&T Stadium where A&M won 23-21.

Returning quarterback KJ Jefferson said that game sticks with him to this day especially after the goal line fumble that A&M returned to take the lead in the 2nd half.

The Hogs said their focus this year is being able to close out tight games.

“This year just being able to focus on the small details and not second guess myself,” Arkansas’s Quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “When the time comes I know I’ll prepare for the moment, and I won’t let it get to big for me.”

“Obviously I thought at the end of the game that we’d make the field goal and win, ad we did not,” Arkansas’s head coach Sam Pittman said. “A lot of things went on in the game, but a lot of respect for A&M. I like Jimbo Fisher, but obviously he wants to beat us and we want to beat him, so I do respect the rivalry of Arkansas and A&M.”

A&M and Arkansas return to the Southwest Classic in Arlington on September 30.

