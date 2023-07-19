Texas A&M men’s basketball to host charity softball game for Buzz’s Bunch

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball fans can get their first look at the 2023-24 Aggies at a charity softball game pitting the players vs. the coaches with all proceeds from the event benefiting Buzz’s Bunch.

The first-ever Buzz’s Bunch charity softball game will be contested at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond on Friday, Aug. 4 with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Admission to the event is $5 – fans can pre-pay by visiting BuzzsBunch.com or purchase entry upon arrival.

“This is our first time doing this, but it will be a great opportunity for Aggie men’s basketball to interact with those in attendance for a special cause,” fifth-year Aggie head coach Buzz Williams said via Twitter and Instagram. “It’s the night before our 17th annual #BuzzsBunch camp, so I anticipate some campers will be there as well. EXCITED for this event!”

Buzz’s Bunch is a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully falling in love with the game of basketball.

The group began in 2008 when Williams was the head coach at Marquette University, and it continued to flourish during his time at Virginia Tech.

The free program has blossomed into a community with more than 300 members across the nation, many of whom remain in close contact with Coach Buzz.

