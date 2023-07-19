Texas A&M President, faculty senate discuss controversy surrounding hiring practices, outside influence

“I will say it has been a difficult week for Texas A&M. I’m saddened by the negative attention that we’ve received. It’s been detrimental to our shared goals and vision.”
Texas A&M University President Dr. Katherine Banks.
Texas A&M University President Dr. Katherine Banks.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For nearly two hours on Monday, Texas A&M University President Dr. Katherine Banks met with members of the faculty senate to discuss the controversy surrounding the hiring of veteran journalist that was slated to lead the university’s new journalism program next month.

Last month Texas A&M University announced former student and veteran journalist Dr. Kathleen McElroy would be hired to oversee the new journalism department but last week she decided not to take the offer after the conditions of her contract kept changing and A&M System officials expressed issues with her work on race and diversity and her time at the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Banks told the senate the situation was “embarrassing” and she takes responsibility for it.

“I will say it has been a difficult week for Texas A&M. I’m saddened by the negative attention that we’ve received. It’s been detrimental to our shared goals and vision,” Banks said.

“It’s embarrassing. I take responsibility for it as I should, as the president of the university,” Banks added.

Banks also disputed that neither she, nor her office nor the board of regents revised the original contract that was offered.

“What I can tell us is that if there was a statement that the initial offer, accepted offer, is revoked that is not true, it was never revoked. It was never pulled back and there was never an agreement revising that offer.”

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.)

