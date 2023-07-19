Treat of the Day: Blinn’s PTA Program helping others

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cynthia Mills has found a way to help others through Blinn College’s District Physical Therapist Assistant Program.

“I like helping people,” Mills said. “I’m already a licensed massage therapist, so I like helping people feel better, but I wanted to branch out in what I do. I do a lot of assessment of patients in what I already do, so I felt that it was a natural thing to move into and I love it.”

Under the supervision of a licensed physical therapist, PTAs teach patients exercises to improve their mobility, strength, and coordination; train patients to walk with crutches, canes, or walkers; and provide patient treatments, such as ultrasound, electrical stimulation, heat, cold, and massage.

“We do a lot of hands-on work with the patients, which I think is why a lot of us get into the program – we like to work with the patients one-on-one,” Mills said. “We do hands-on assessments and work with our patients on different exercises and stretches. We learn a lot of massage skills, which the patients love because it helps them heal and makes them feel better.”

Blinn’s PTA Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education and has a 100% employment rate and a 100% pass rate on the national licensure examination.

Due to the competitive admissions process, the College recommends that students attend an information session and begin the requirements for the admission process early to meet the application deadline.

“This is the perfect program for someone who is compassionate and caring and wants to help others,” Mills said. “Being able to work and think critically and work through problems is important, but it’s also really fun. Anyone who loves puzzles would love physical therapy. I just think it’s a great fit for anyone who wants to move around in their job while thinking critically and problem-solving.”

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/physical-therapist-assistant.

