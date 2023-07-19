A trio of businesses recognized for their unique history within the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Smith Dairy Queen has been open for 76 years. Martin’s Place has been open for 98 years. Readfield Meats & Deli has been open for 63 years. All of these local businesses have a unique story that has propelled them to where they are today.

The Texas Historical Commission is honoring their story, giving them the Texas Treasure Business Awards.

Karen Smith, President and CEO of Smith Dairy Queen, shares how it all began.

“My father-in-law started the business, Omar Smith, he had that burning desire,” she said. “Then my husband came along after he graduated from A&M and he was the next one that took the baton and he ran with it.”

Martin’s Place’s owner, Steve Kapchinskie, comments on the originality of their location.

“The current building is built in 1939, what we are working out of now, and I am still using the original brick pit from 1939,” said Kapchinskie.

Co-owner Richard Ruffino recalls the legacy of Readfield Meats & Deli.

“Our parents, they were children of immigrants from Sicilian Italians that came to this country in the early 1900s, seeking a better life for themselves and their children,” Ruffino said.

The Texas Treasure Business Awards honor places that have played a significant role in economic growth and prosperity in Texas.

“These businesses and the people that own them are a part of their community’s history. It is such an honor to acknowledge their part in the story of Texas,” said Mallory Laurel, the Special Projects Coordinator for the Community Heritage Development Division.

Ultimately, these businesses credit their success to the community for their support.

“We are very lucky to be in the Brazos Valley and home of the Texas A&M University,” Ruffino said.

“We just thank everybody for all their years of loyalty to us and everything, and we just try to treat people right and keep them coming back,” said Kapchinskie.

“They always say surround yourself with good people and good things will happen. That is exactly what you have to have in order for any business to be successful,” said Karen Smith.

