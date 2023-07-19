Wellborn SUD enters stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan

Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers(Hope Merritt)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Special Utility District entered stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan Wednesday.

Under stage two restrictions, customers can only water on their designated two days per week. The SUD says this should cut daily irrigation demand by 2/3 if everyone participates.

As of Wednesday, the tower had stabilized at 36%. Wellborn SUD says if a home was burning down right now, firefighters would only have 1/3 the stored water that they normally do to fight it.

The mandatory stage 2 watering restrictions are below:

Addresses ending in:Watering Days:
1,4,6,7Monday/Thursday
2,5,8Tuesday/Friday
0,3,9, HOAsWednesday/ Saturday

Penalties for non-compliance:

  • First Violation: written warning
  • Second Violation: $250 fine
  • Third Violation: $500 fine and a flow restrictor for 7 days
  • Subsequent Violations: $2000 fine and flow restrictor for 7 days

