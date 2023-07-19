Wellborn SUD enters stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Special Utility District entered stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan Wednesday.

Under stage two restrictions, customers can only water on their designated two days per week. The SUD says this should cut daily irrigation demand by 2/3 if everyone participates.

As of Wednesday, the tower had stabilized at 36%. Wellborn SUD says if a home was burning down right now, firefighters would only have 1/3 the stored water that they normally do to fight it.

The mandatory stage 2 watering restrictions are below:

Addresses ending in: Watering Days: 1,4,6,7 Monday/Thursday 2,5,8 Tuesday/Friday 0,3,9, HOAs Wednesday/ Saturday

Penalties for non-compliance:

First Violation: written warning

Second Violation: $250 fine

Third Violation: $500 fine and a flow restrictor for 7 days

Subsequent Violations: $2000 fine and flow restrictor for 7 days

