A&M’s Nolen reportedly linked to Tennessee recruiting scandal
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are several reports stating that the recent University of Tennessee football recruiting scandal has a tie to Texas A&M.

The Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson is reporting that current Aggie defensive lineman Walter Nolen is one of the unnamed recruits involved in the Tennessee recruiting scandal.

Nolen and his family were reportedly in Knoxville on a recruiting visit that occurred in the middle of the Covid-19 dead period.

Nolen is from Powell, Tennessee, and the 5 star defensive line prospect was considered one of the top ranked high school recruits in the country in 2021.

He eventually signed with Texas A&M.

During his freshman season at A&M last year Nolen played in 10 games registering 29 tackles along with 2.5 tackles for loss and had a sack.

The trip is believed to have personally cost former head football coach Jeremy Pruitt a total of three thousand dollars.

Now The Eagle Newspaper’s Travis Brown was been in contact with Nolen’s father on Wednesday evening and he said ‘Short and Simple it never happened.’

