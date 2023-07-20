Australia, Mexico to meet in soccer friendly in Dallas in September

Soccer Australia says the Socceroos will play Mexico in an international friendly in Dallas during the men’s international window in September
(Pexels)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer Australia on Wednesday said the Socceroos will play Mexico in an international friendly in Dallas on Sept. 9 during the men’s international window.

That match at AT&T Stadium and friendlies against England and New Zealand in October will help the Australians prepare for the Asian Cup and for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November.

Soccer Australia said the Socceroos' match against Mexico is part of the MexTour 20th Anniversary celebrations which will see Mexico also play matches against Germany, Ghana and Uzbekistan in September and October.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

