Brazos Valley African American Museum to celebrate 17th anniversary

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is coming up on a major milestone. The museum will turn another year older on Saturday, and the BVAAM board is hosting a 17th Anniversary Celebration to commemorate it with the community.

It’s happening at the museum Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There will be free admission, refreshments and book giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum was the brainchild of retired educator Mell Pruitt. On July 22, 2006, she and her husband, Willie Pruitt Sr., officially opened the doors. It’s the first of its kind to promote the history of African Americans in the Brazos Valley.

Mildred Davis, the museum’s board chair, said she’s honored to help continue the Pruitts’ legacy.

“It’s meaningful to continue the legacy that the Pruitts established here,” Davis said. “We want to do it for our community, we love what we do and the excitement just generates throughout the community.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Nikita Robertson, the Pruitts’ granddaughter, said the 17th anniversary is also special to the entire family.

“I can just recall my grandmother was in the St. Joseph’s rehab facility and how the ambulance brought her over here that day to see the opening of the museum was just mind blowing and speechless and here I am standing here 17 years later and these doors are still open,” Robertson said.

Today, the museum continues to elevate and catch the attention of many across Texas, according to Davis.

“I’m most proud that our museum exemplifies the vision of Mell and Willie Pruitt, our founders,” Davis said. “We’re excited. We’ve had wonderful tours. We’ve had lots of visitations from the Houston area, surprisingly enough.”

Beyond Saturday’s celebration, the board is looking to make improvements to the museum in the near future starting with flooring.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan. More information on the museum, the 17th Anniversary Celebration and future updates can be found on its website and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire
Luna Conwill is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child alone.
College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Weeks of repeated dry weather has seen a return to at least Abnormally Dry conditions for just...
Drought continues its slow eastward expansion into the Brazos Valley
College Station ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider finished his first official week on the job...
EXCLUSIVE: College Station ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider talks life, goals, and future for CSISD
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.
Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest