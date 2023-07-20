Brazos Valley African American Museum to celebrate 17th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is coming up on a major milestone. The museum will turn another year older on Saturday, and the BVAAM board is hosting a 17th Anniversary Celebration to commemorate it with the community.

It’s happening at the museum Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There will be free admission, refreshments and book giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum was the brainchild of retired educator Mell Pruitt. On July 22, 2006, she and her husband, Willie Pruitt Sr., officially opened the doors. It’s the first of its kind to promote the history of African Americans in the Brazos Valley.

Mildred Davis, the museum’s board chair, said she’s honored to help continue the Pruitts’ legacy.

“It’s meaningful to continue the legacy that the Pruitts established here,” Davis said. “We want to do it for our community, we love what we do and the excitement just generates throughout the community.”

Nikita Robertson, the Pruitts’ granddaughter, said the 17th anniversary is also special to the entire family.

“I can just recall my grandmother was in the St. Joseph’s rehab facility and how the ambulance brought her over here that day to see the opening of the museum was just mind blowing and speechless and here I am standing here 17 years later and these doors are still open,” Robertson said.

Today, the museum continues to elevate and catch the attention of many across Texas, according to Davis.

“I’m most proud that our museum exemplifies the vision of Mell and Willie Pruitt, our founders,” Davis said. “We’re excited. We’ve had wonderful tours. We’ve had lots of visitations from the Houston area, surprisingly enough.”

Beyond Saturday’s celebration, the board is looking to make improvements to the museum in the near future starting with flooring.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan. More information on the museum, the 17th Anniversary Celebration and future updates can be found on its website and Facebook.

