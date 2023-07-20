College Station church to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

Celebration includes horseback rides, lasso lessons and a chuckwagon with biscuits and coffee
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - National Day of the Cowboy is the fourth Saturday in July and recognizes the contribution of the Cowboy and Cowgirl to America’s culture and heritage.

Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland will be holding a come and go event that will give folks a small taste of cowboy culture.

There will be horseback rides, lasso lessons and a chuckwagon with biscuits and coffee.

The public is invited to Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is located at 12950 Hwy 30 in College Station.

Boots and hats are recommended, but not necessary.

For more information, go to their website or check them out on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire
Luna Conwill is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child alone.
College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Recent rain in south central Kansas has farmers optimistic about fall crops, especially corn.
From The Ground Up: Corn growing well thanks to springtime rain
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Lopez’s class
Restaurant Report Card: July 20, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: July 20, 2023
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Laymon’s class