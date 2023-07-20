College Station church to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - National Day of the Cowboy is the fourth Saturday in July and recognizes the contribution of the Cowboy and Cowgirl to America’s culture and heritage.

Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland will be holding a come and go event that will give folks a small taste of cowboy culture.

There will be horseback rides, lasso lessons and a chuckwagon with biscuits and coffee.

The public is invited to Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is located at 12950 Hwy 30 in College Station.

Boots and hats are recommended, but not necessary.

For more information, go to their website or check them out on Facebook.

