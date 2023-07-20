College Station Utilities says its prioritizing customer safety

Residents that depend on electricity for medical care can fill out the CSU application.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities says its main goal is to provide safe and reliable electrical service to the residents of College Station.

In the case of unplanned outages, they take “Critical Care Residents” and “Critical Load Customers’” safety into consideration.

Customers that depend on electricity for medical care can fill out the CSU Electric Critical Load Industrial or Critical Care Residential Application so CSU can identify priority households in case of a power outage.

A Critical Care Residential Customer consists of a person residing in the customer’s home who has been diagnosed by a physician as being dependent upon an electric-powered medical device to sustain life. A Critical Load Industrial Customer is a customer in a position where if a suspension of electric service occurs, it would create a life-threatening situation on the customer’s premises.

Kim Voitier, Utilities Admin Manager for College Station Utilities, says that while CSU can’t guarantee electricity during a load shed or outage, it does help them plan ahead.

“It allows College Station Utilities to consider your designation as a Critical Care Customer in the case of restoration. We can note who’s really needing to get their power back on,” she said.

The application can be downloaded at www.cstx.gov and emailed to utilities@cstx.gov.

One can apply anytime during the year and reapply between January 1st and January 31st each year.

