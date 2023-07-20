Drive-thru grocery giveaway at First UMC College Station

The distribution event will be held Saturday, August 5.
Drive-thru grocery giveaway
(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station church wants to help fight food insecurity in the Brazos Valley.

A drive-thru grocery giveaway will be held on Saturday, August 5.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church College Station located at 1125 Wellborn Road.

On the day of the event, participants may sign up at the registration table and proceed to a loading station on the church grounds.

“You don’t have to be a member of the church, just be a part of the community,” said First United Methodist Church of College Station Pastor Kefentse Risher.

Groceries will be placed in vehicles by church volunteers.

You can call 979-690-8415 for more information or read more about the grocery giveaway here.

