Drought continues its slow eastward expansion into the Brazos Valley

Little to no relief expected through the end of the month
Drought continues to expand eastward into the Brazos Valley, with most areas at least under the...
Drought continues to expand eastward into the Brazos Valley, with most areas at least under the Abnormally Dry category.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coming as no real surprise, Thursday’s drought monitor shows Abnormally Dry conditions returning to just about the entire area.

While drought is considered worse to our west, Moderate Drought is beginning to creep back into our western counties, especially Milam, and will likely continue to expand eastward over the next couple weeks.

There is a small chance for rain this weekend into early next week, but a lack of widespread, soaking rain chance means that Moderate Drought will likely expand eastward by next week’s update, potentially as far east as the Highway 6 corridor.

A few areas in the Brazos Valley have already resorted to water restrictions, citing low pressure which could impede emergency services, if needed.

