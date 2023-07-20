Find the interior designer in you at Dirt Road Rustic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dirt Road Rustics is calling all interior designers.

Owners, Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja say their upcoming event will give guests the opportunity to learn how to use the design center at Dirt Road Rustic to customize a dream living space.

“After hours, we are going to be having our interior designer night where our representative for our couch line is going to come in and talk to you guys about everything you’re able to do with the line of Craftmaster,” said Castilleja. “It’s kind of like a special guest evening to learn.”

Interior Designer Night is one night only, it’ll be held on August 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the furniture store.

And if you can’t make it out to the event, Fly says you can always stop by to check out the design center for yourself on any business day.

“You’re always welcome, we are open. Bring your clients in here to learn about what we are able to customize,” said Fly. “We have a whole area that you can come and set up with your customers and clients and to show them all the fabrics that we offer.”

Dirt Road Rustic is the place to go for customized furniture, so drop by and look around while cooling off from this Texas heat.

“We can customize them and build your dream couch for you. You can pick your own fabric out for your pillow. So there is no ugly pillows,” said Fly. “You can pick out just about anything, any grade and any colors or styles that you would like. We offer all grades of fabric. We have a performance line, so if you have kids or you have pets, it’s a great fabric. And it’s very cost efficient. Along with that, we try to stay on trend with home décor to fit your needs in your house and whatever style you like. We can fit it.”

Dirt Road Rustic is located at 12669 SH-30 in College Station.

