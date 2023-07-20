From The Ground Up: Corn growing well thanks to springtime rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the early spring rainfall farmers believe this year’s corn crop could be one of their best.

Corn shouldn’t be hard for consumers to find this year. The USDA estimates US corn production will hit a new record in 2023, up nearly 11 percent from 2022.

“We’ve had a great spring in regards to rainfall. Matter of fact, it was a little bit hard to get our corn crop in, but once we got it in, it did very well,” said Burleson County farmer John Malazzo.

That rain has helped farmers save on the costs of irrigation, as the Brazos Valley has been drought-free for several months.

“It’s going to be one of our better crops and mainly due to the cool, wet weather that we had during the growing season,” he said.

Malazzo says the corn he produces on his farm is used towards feed for livestock.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.